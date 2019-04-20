Injury forces Lions pivot to return to SA

Cape Town - Lions playmaker Gianni Lombard has returned to South Africa from New Zealand with a knee injury.

The 21-year-old had started Saturday's clash against the Chiefs in Hamilton in the No 10 jersey and had been largely impressive before he hobbled off the field in the second half.

He is now set to undergo further tests upon his return to Johannesburg to determine the full extent of the injury and how much time he faces on the sidelines.

With Elton Jantjies comfortably the first-choice flyhalf at the franchise, Lombard has had limited opportunities and he was taking chance against the Chiefs with both arms open.

Shaun Reynolds will depart for New Zealand on Saturday evening as back-up.

The Lions, who went on to secure a crucial 23-17 win against the Chiefs, are next in action when they take on the Crusaders in Hamilton on Friday.