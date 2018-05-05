Injured Marx to return to SA for scans
2018-05-05 12:59
Cape
Town - The Lions and Springboks were dealt some bad news when was confirmed on
Saturday that hooker Malcolm
Marx has suffered an injury to his right groin.
The injury, initially thought to
be a hamstring strain, happened in the eighth minute of the Lions' 28-19 loss to the
Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday.
Marx left the field as a result
and never returned.
The Lions confirmed after the
match had ended that the 23-year-old Marx would fly back to South Africa on Monday and undergo scans on
Tuesday.
At this stage, the severity of
the injury is not yet known, but it is serious enough to keep Marx out of next
weekend's clash between the Highlanders and the Lions.
The Springboks and their coach
Rassie Erasmus, meanwhile, will be watching the situation closely.
The Boks have four Tests in June
- one against Wales and three at home to England - and Marx is considered one
of their biggest assets going into the 2018 international season.
If Marx is ruled out, the
Springboks could turn to Test veteran Bismarck du Plessis while former national
captain Adriaan Strauss has also hinted at coming out of retirement should he
be needed.
Chiliboy Ralepelle and Bongi
Mbonambi, meanwhile, played back-up to Marx under Bok coach Allister Coetzee in
2017.