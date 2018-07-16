Injured Bulls prop sues union for R45 million

Cape Town - The Bulls are in hot water with former prop Morne Mellett suing the union, and team doctor Herman Rossouw, for a reported R45 million.

Mellett was forced into early retirement when he injured his neck in a 2015 Super Rugby clash against the Kings, Netwerk24 reports.

According to Mellett, he was examined by Rossouw on the field, with the doctor clearing him to keep playing the match.

What followed, though, was a life-threatening injury.

The hit to the right side of Mellett's neck caused a rupture to the vertebral vein responsible for supplying blood to the brain, a medical report says.

Mellett still has a blood clot in his head, which the report adds could move to his brain at any time.

The report adds that Mellett suffered a stroke in the minutes following the game.

"Immediately after the game, Mellett was off balance, couldn’t feel his fingers and was unable to describe to doctors what (was) wrong. A few hours after the game, he suffered a stroke," the court document said.

Mellett's lawyer, Jan Lamprecht, also spoke.

"His dream to play rugby was taken away in an instant and now he has to walk around with the knowledge that he can die at any moment because of the blood clot," he said.

The Bulls have confirmed that they will contest the case.