NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Injured Bulls prop sues union for R45 million

    2018-07-16 09:17

    Cape Town - The Bulls are in hot water with former prop Morne Mellett suing the union, and team doctor Herman Rossouw, for a reported R45 million

    Mellett was forced into early retirement when he injured his neck in a 2015 Super Rugby clash against the Kings, Netwerk24 reports.

    According to Mellett, he was examined by Rossouw on the field, with the doctor clearing him to keep playing the match.

    What followed, though, was a life-threatening injury. 

    The hit to the right side of Mellett's neck caused a rupture to the vertebral vein responsible for supplying blood to the brain, a medical report says. 

    Mellett still has a blood clot in his head, which the report adds could move to his brain at any time. 

    The report adds that Mellett suffered a stroke in the minutes following the game. 

    "Immediately after the game, Mellett was off balance, couldn’t feel his fingers and was unable to describe to doctors what (was) wrong. A few hours after the game, he suffered a stroke," the court document said.

    Mellett's lawyer, Jan Lamprecht, also spoke.

    "His dream to play rugby was taken away in an instant and now he has to walk around with the knowledge that he can die at any moment because of the blood clot," he said.

    The Bulls have confirmed that they will contest the case.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Quirk, Timu banned for 2 weeks after...
    Blues give Umaga more backup
    Barrett, Savea re-commit to...
    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 19

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 June 2018
    • Blues v Reds, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 30 June 2018
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 19:40
    Friday, 06 July 2018
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    14 July 2018
    13 July 2018
    07 July 2018
    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 19

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 19 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     