I'm not going anywhere, Fleck insists

Cape Town - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck is confident that his job is not in jeopardy.

Despite beating the Rebels 34-18 at Newlands last Friday, the Stormers are languishing in 10th spot on the overall Super Rugby standings.

They have won only four of 10 games and failed to register an away victory.

Despite calls for a coaching overhaul at the Stormers, Fleck is not worried about his position.

He is contracted until the end of the 2019 season.

“I’ve still got another year on my contract. I am here and I have committed to the players and they are committed to us. We are just driving this process to get better and better and make the qualification (playoffs) and again next year, so I'm not going anywhere,” Fleck said at a press conference at Newlands over the weekend.

During Fleck's first two seasons in charge of the Stormers the team reached the quarter-finals - losing to the Chiefs at home on both occasions.

In 2016 the Kiwis romped to a 60-21 win, while in 2017 they eked out a 17-11 win.

The Stormers' next two matches will see them host the Bulls and Chiefs as they look to extend their unbeaten run at Newlands this season.



Fleck added: "We have got the Bulls and the Chiefs at home, so we are looking forward to those games now. We have just got to keep encouraging and keep building on it every week by backing the players and the process we are on. We are going to keep fighting every week.”

