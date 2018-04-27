NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Hurricanes start slow, end up blowing away Sunwolves

    2018-04-27 11:20

    Cape Town - The Hurricanes overcame a spirited Sunwolves side in picking up a bonus-point victory in their Super Rugby clash in Wellington on Friday.

    As it happened: Hurricanes v Sunwolves

    The Hurricanes won 43-15 after leading 21-10 at half-time.

    The Hurricanes scored seven tries through wing Julian Savea, scrumhalf Finlay Christie, No 8 Reed Prinsep, fullback Jordie Barrett, centre Vince Aso (2) and flank Brad Shields. Flyhalf Beauden Barrett added three conversions, while brother Jordie added a late two-pointer.

    The Sunwolves replied with tries by SA-born skipper Pieter Labuschagne and wing Kenki Fukuoka. Flyhalf Hayden Parker added a penalty and conversion.

    The Hurricanes picked up a full-house of five points for their win and moved to the top of both the New Zealand Conference and the Overall log.

    The Sunwolves, despite their brave showing, left empty-handed and remained rooted to the bottom of both the Australian Conference and Overall standings.

    In next weekend's Round 12 action, the Hurricanes welcome the Lions to Wellington (Saturday, May 5 at 09:35 SA time), while the Sunwolves have a bye.

    Teams:

    Hurricanes

    15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Julian Savea, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Vince Aso, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Finlay Christie, 8 Reed Prinsep, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Brad Shields (captain), 5 Murray Douglas, 4 Michael Fatialofa, 3 Ben May, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Toby Smith 

    Substitutes: 16 James O’Reilly, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Jeff Toomaga-Allen, 19 Sam Lousi, 20 Gareth Evans, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 23 Nehe Milner-Skudder

    Sunwolves

    15 William Tupou, 14 Hosea Saumaki, 13 Timothy Lafaele, 12 Michael Little, 11 Kenki Fukuoka, 10 Hayden Parker, 9 Fumiaka Tanaka, 8 Kazuki Himeno, 7 Pieter Labuschagne (captain), 6 Yoshitaka Tokunaga, 5 Grant Hattingh, 4 James Moore, 3 Takuma Asahara, 2 Shota Horie, 1 Craig Millar

    Substitutes: 16 Jaba Bregvadze, 17 Shintaro Ishihara, 18 Nikoloz Khataishvili, 19 Wimpie van der Walt, 20 Edward Quirk, 21 Yutaka Nagare, 22 Yu Tamura, 23 Semisi Masirewa

    Read News24's Comments Policy

    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

