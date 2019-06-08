NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Hurricanes outclass Lions at Ellis Park

    2019-06-08 16:53

    Cape Town - The Hurricanes produced a dominant performance against the Lions in their Super Rugby encounter at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

    As it happened: Lions v Hurricanes

    The Hurricanes won 37-17, after the scores were level 10-10 at half-time.

    The New Zealand-franchise came back strong in the second half as the Lions defence crumbled.

    The Hurricanes scored four tries through centre Ngani Laumape and a brace each for wing Ben Lam and hooker Dane Coles.

    Flyhalf Jordie Barrett landed three conversions and two penalties to secure the Hurricanes their 11th win of this Super Rugby season thus far.

    Meanwhile, the home side replied with two tries thanks to a double by wing Aphiwe Dyantyi. Flyhalf Shaun Reynolds slotted both conversions and a penalty.

    In the final round-robin fixtures next weekend, the Lions will play a must-win encounter between their neighbours, the Bulls in their SA derby (Saturday, June 15 - 15:05), while the Hurricanes are back home and will face the Blues in Wellington (Saturday, June 15 - 09:35 SA time).

    Scorers:

    Lions

    Tries: Aphiwe Dyantyi (2)

    Conversions: Shaun Reynolds (2)

    Penalty: Reynolds

    Hurricanes

    Tries: Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam (2), Dane Coles (2)

    Conversions: Jordie Barrett (3)

    Penalties: Barrett (2)

    Teams:

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Reinhard Nothnagel, 3 Carlü Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx (captain), 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Hacjivah Dayimani, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Nic Groom, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Tyrone Green

    Hurricanes

    15 James Marshall, 14 Ben Lam, 13 Jordie Barrett, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Chase Tiatia, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara (captain), 8 Gareth Evans, 7 Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Toby Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Fraser Armstrong, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Liam Mitchell, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 Richard Judd, 22 Peter Umaga-Jensen, 23 Salesi Rayasi

