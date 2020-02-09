NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Hurricanes late show, Barrett's monster penalty stun Jaguares

    2020-02-09 05:25

    Cape Town - The Hurricanes claimed a come-from-behind Super Rugby victory over the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

    As it happened | Jaguares v Hurricanes

    The men from Wellington looked dead and buried trailing by 11 points heading into the last 10 minutes, but scored two late tries to win 26-23 at Jose Amalfitani Stadium.

    Fullback Jordie Barrett kicked four penalties, including a monster from 63 metres, while replacement prop Alex Fidow's try with 10 minutes remaining gave the 'Canes hope, before replacement scrumhalf Jamie Booth dotted down with three minutes to go.

    The home side had led 10-9 at half-time.

    In next weekend's action, the Jaguares host the Reds (February 16 - 01:00 SA time), while the Hurricanes entertain the Sharks in Wellington (February 15 - 08:05 SA time).

    Teams:

    Jaguares

    Tries: Marcos Kremer, Agustin Creevy
    Conversions: Domingo Miotti (2)
    Penalties: Miotti (3)

    Hurricanes

    Tries: Alex Fidow, Jamie Booth
    Conversions: Jackson Garden-Bachop, Fletcher Smith
    Penalties: Jordie Barrett (4)

    Teams:

    Jaguares

    15 Santiago Carreras, 14 Sebastian Cancelliere, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente (captain), 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Domingo Miotti, 9 Tomas Cubelli (captain), 8 Rodrigo Buni, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Francisco Gorrissen, 5 Lucas Paulos, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Santiago Medrano, 2 Julian Montoya, 1 Mayco Vivas

    Substitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Javier Ortega Desio, 20 Tomas Lezana, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Tomas Albornoz, 23 Santiago Chocobares

    Hurricanes

    15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Billy Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9 TJ Perenara (captain), 8 Gareth Evans, 7 Du’Plessis Kirifi, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Scott Scrafton, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Asafo Aumua, 1 Fraser Armstrong

    Substitutes: 16 Ricky Riccitelli, 17 Tevita Mafileo, 18 Alex Fidow, 19 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 20 Vaea Fifita, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Fletcher Smith, 23 Vince Aso

