NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Hurricanes book spot in Super Rugby semis

    2018-07-20 11:19

    Cape Town - The Hurricanes progressed to the Super Rugby semi-finals with a hard-fought 32-31 victory over the Chiefs in Wellington on Friday.

    Tries from Julian Savea, Ben Lam and a TJ Perenara brace and two penalties from Beauden Barrett proved too much for the visitors, who scored through Brad Weber, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie, Lachlan Boshier as well as a McKenzie penalty.

    The Chiefs dominated the opening 20 minutes of both halves but were thwarted by the Hurricanes' line-speed and discipline on defence, while the hosts were the more clinical of the sides on the day.

    The Hurricanes took the lead within the opening minute when McKenzie tried to get a static Chiefs backline going with a long, looping pass which Savea clutched out the air ahead of opposite number Shaun Stevenson before racing in under the posts to give the home side a dream start.

    However, the Chiefs hit back in the seventh minute. Lienert-Brown got the offload away for Nathan Harris, who made the mini-break and released Weber on his inside for a clear run to the line, capping off a well-worked team try involving superb interplay between backs and forwards.

    The Chiefs had an overwhelming majority of the possession and territory in the opening 20 minutes.

    However, the Hurricanes defended stubbornly to limit the damage. And having soaked up the pressure, the hosts would the enjoy the better of the second part of the second half and would score next in the 33rd minute.

    It came after brilliant work from Ngani Laumape to hold up an opposition player five metres from the Chiefs tryline, creating the maul and winning the scrum penalty for his side in a wonderful position. From the resulting set-piece, Perenara got over with a trademark sniping break as the hosts took a 17-10 lead in to the interval.

    Eleven minutes after the half-time break, Charlie Ngatai's kick held up in the breeze and was pounced upon by the chasing Boshier, who went on a bullocking 40m run, shrugging off a couple of defenders, before being halted five metres short. The ball was shifted out to the left where Lienert-Brown had numerous options on the overlap, but finished the job himself, as McKenzie levelled matters at 17-17 after 51 minutes, setting up a tense final 30 minutes.

    Just when the Hurricanes needed a response, one of their big players rose to the occasion in the 62nd minute when the talismanic Perenara went over for his brace from first phase with the sniping dart in identical fashion to his first.

    Soon after, Solomon Alamailo was penalised for a deliberate knock-down and was lucky to escape the yellow card. However, the hosts would capitalise from the resulting scrum, spreading the ball out to the left wing, where Lam finished an incisive backline move on the overlap for a 32-17 lead

    The visitors hit back with two late tries when Alamailo went on a scintillating break and delayed the pass expertly for McKenzie, who ran a great support line to dot down before Boshier powered over after a series of powerful carries from the forwards.

    It wasn't enough to overturn the 15-point deficit though as the Hurricanes won by just the one point - 32-31.

    Scorers:

    Hurricanes

    Tries: Julian Savea, TJ Perenara (2), Ben Lam

    Conversions: Beauden Barrett (2), Jordie Barrett

    Penalties: Beauden Barrett (2)

    Chiefs

    Tries: Brad Weber, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie, Lachlan Boshier

    Conversions: McKenzie (3), Charlie Ngatai

    Penalty: McKenzie

    Teams:

    Hurricanes

    15 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 14 Julian Savea, 13 Jordie Barrett, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Blade Thomson, 7 Gareth Evans, 6 Brad Shields (captain), 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Michael Fatialofa, 3 Jeff Toomaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Toby Smith

    Substitutes: 16 James O’Reilly, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Ben May, 19 Vaea Fifita, 20 Reed Prinsep, 21 Jamie Booth 22 Ihaia West 23 Wes Goosen

    Chiefs

    15 Solomon Alaimalo, 14 Sean Wainui, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Charlie Ngatai (captain), 11 Shaun Stevenson, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Liam Messam, 7 Sam Cane, 6 Lachlan Boshier, 5 Michael Allardice, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Angus Ta’avao, 2 Nathan Harris, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe

    Substitutes: 16 Liam Polwart, 17 Sam Prattley, 18 Jeff Thwaites, 19 Jesse Parete, 20 Mitch Karpik , 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Marty McKenzie, 23 Alex Nankivell

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    As it happened: Hurricanes 32-31...
    Daryl Gibson reflects on tumultuous 2...
    Muir: Sharks ready to 'have a go' at...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 June 2018
    • Blues v Reds, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 30 June 2018
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 19:40
    Friday, 06 July 2018
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    20 July 2018
    14 July 2018
    13 July 2018
    07 July 2018
    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 19

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 19 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     