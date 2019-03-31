Human labels Akker, Brits red card incident 'unfortunate'

Cape Town - Bulls coach Pote Human has labelled the red card incident from Saturday's clash against the Sharks as "unfortunate".

Sharks hooker Akker van der Merwe and Bulls hooker Schalk Brits were both shown straight red cards in the 57th minute of the Super Rugby fixture at Kings Park following a punch-up that started during a ruck.

The Bulls went on to win the match 19-16, but the incident that stole headlines in the aftermath of the contest was the Van der Merwe v Brits altercation.

"It's unfortunate that these things happen in the game," Human said.

"In the little bit I did see there was the fist from Akker, but something obviously triggered it so we will have a look.

"It wasn't a nice game. It was ugly, but we will take this win.

"It was a real struggle and it was guts that saw the guys get through today."

Both players have been cited and now face bans.

The Bulls are next in action when they take on the Jaguares at Loftus on Saturday.



