    Human: Bulls can surprise a few teams in 2019

    2019-02-18 10:04

    Cape Town - There were many who expected the Bulls to win, but few would have predicted they would win so convincingly in their Super Rugby opener against the Stormers at Loftus on Saturday. 

    A 40-3 thrashing of the men from the Cape was the perfect way for coach Pote Human to start his tenure, and perhaps more pleasing for the new coach was the fact that his charges delivered the complete performance.

    The set piece functioned well throughout, the defence was superb, the kicking game was accurate and there were moments when the Bulls looked a side capable of playing some very exciting rugby this year. 

    Human could not have asked for a better start. 

    "It’s great for the guys’ confidence and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season," he said after the match.

    "But Super Rugby is not won in the first week. There’s a tough road ahead. I believe we’ve got a squad that can do really well this year, a squad that can surprise a few teams. We just have to stay humble and grounded."

    While the contest was incredibly one-sided, Human said the result was the product of preparation off the field.

    "We knew it was going to be tough, but we worked hard for this one," he said.

    "I must credit my management team and players. We got it spot on and our players produced what we expected of them on the field.

    "Our set pieces, especially the lineouts, were awesome. We took the ball away from them.

    "Not conceding a try against this Stormers team is a great achievement. Our defence was excellent."

    The Bulls will now turn their attention to Saturday night's testing trip to Argentina for a date with the Jaguares. 

    Kick-off will be at 23:40.

