    High-flying Sharks embracing Springbok rest protocol

    2020-03-03 14:41

    Cape Town - The Sharks, fresh off a successful Super Rugby tour of Australasia, have praised the Springbok resting protocol. 

    The Durbanites finished with three wins from four on their tour, beating the Highlanders, Rebels and Reds while going down to the Hurricanes. 

    Along the way, coach Sean Everitt found ways to rest a couple of his World Cup-winning Springboks with captain Lukhanyo Am sitting out for the trip to the Rebels while star wing Makazole Mapimpi was rested for the Reds. 

    According to SA Rugby protocol this year, top contracted Boks are required to rest three times during the group stages of Super Rugby, and it is a philosophy that was applauded by Sharks attack coach David Williams on Tuesday.

    "The resting part is massive and I think full credit to the Springboks for suggesting that and look after their senior players," he said.

    "It benefits us and the wider squad gets the chance to impress.

    "You don't play the same teams week in and week out and the energy they come back with after that week off is awesome."

    The Sharks return to Kings Park this weekend where a clash against the Jaguares awaits on Saturday. 

    Kick-off is at 15:05

