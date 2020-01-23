Harlequins sign Sharks star after meeting mega wage demands

Cape Town - English club Harlequins have reportedly agreed terms to sign Springbok and Sharks centre Andre Esterhuizen on a multi-million rand deal.

According to The Rugby Paper, Esterhuizen will pocket a cool £340 000 (R6.4 million) per year, with the Twickenham-based club apparently winning the race for his signature ahead of a number of other overseas suitors.

Esterhuizen, 25, has been on the Sharks' books since 2013 and has also spent time playing for the Munakata Sanix Blues in Japan.

Esterhuizen's future in South Africa has been in doubt since he was axed from the Springboks' 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning squad, but that now looks to have been sorted with a move to 'Quins home ground, the Stoop.

Esterhuizen will complete his Super Rugby commitments with the Sharks before packing his bags.

Esterhuizen, who stands 1.94m tall and weighs in at 110kg, has played eight Tests for the Springboks.

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley