NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Harlequins sign Sharks star after meeting mega wage demands

    2020-01-23 07:57

    Cape Town - English club Harlequins have reportedly agreed terms to sign Springbok and Sharks centre Andre Esterhuizen on a multi-million rand deal.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    According to The Rugby Paper, Esterhuizen will pocket a cool £340 000 (R6.4 million) per year, with the Twickenham-based club apparently winning the race for his signature ahead of a number of other overseas suitors.

    Esterhuizen, 25, has been on the Sharks' books since 2013 and has also spent time playing for the Munakata Sanix Blues in Japan.

    Esterhuizen's future in South Africa has been in doubt since he was axed from the Springboks' 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning squad, but that now looks to have been sorted with a move to 'Quins home ground, the Stoop.

    Esterhuizen will complete his Super Rugby commitments with the Sharks before packing his bags.

    Esterhuizen, who stands 1.94m tall and weighs in at 110kg, has played eight Tests for the Springboks.

    - Compiled by Garrin Lambley

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Captain's armband will not change...
    Bulls name 40-man Super Rugby squad
    Alaalatoa handed Brumbies captaincy...
    Reds dealt Daugunu tip tackle ban blow

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 31 January 2020
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 08:05
    • Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium 10:15
    • Sharks v Bulls, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 19:10
    Saturday, 01 February 2020
    • Sunwolves v Rebels, Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium 05:45
    • Crusaders v Waratahs, Trafalgar Park 08:05
    • Stormers v Hurricanes, Cape Town 15:05
    Sunday, 02 February 2020
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 01:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    No results are available

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Sharks
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: 2019 Super Rugby season

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2019 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    How will the Springboks fare at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     