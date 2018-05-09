Hammer blow for Boks as Marx is ruled out for 6 weeks

Cape Town - The Lions on Wednesday announced that star hooker Malcolm Marx will be sidelined for an extended period due to a leg injury.

Marx was injured last weekend’s Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes in Wellington.

He flew back to South Africa and underwent a scan in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The good news for Marx is that he does not require surgery but the diagnoses is that he suffered a high-grade hamstring tendon tear.

A Lions press statement said Marx will likely only recover in SIX weeks.



This puts his participation for the Springboks’ upcoming Tests against Wales and England in serious doubt.

The Boks tackle Wales in Washington DC on June 2, before three consecutive home Tests against England in Johannesburg (June 9), Bloemfontein (June 16) and Cape Town (June 23).

The injury diagnosis means Marx could possibly only be ready to play in the final Test against England at Newlands.

