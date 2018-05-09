NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Hammer blow for Boks as Marx is ruled out for 6 weeks

    2018-05-09 10:00

    Cape Town - The Lions on Wednesday announced that star hooker Malcolm Marx will be sidelined for an extended period due to a leg injury.

    Marx was injured last weekend’s Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes in Wellington.

    He flew back to South Africa and underwent a scan in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

    The good news for Marx is that he does not require surgery but the diagnoses is that he suffered a high-grade hamstring tendon tear.

    A Lions press statement said Marx will likely only recover in SIX weeks.

    This puts his participation for the Springboks’ upcoming Tests against Wales and England in serious doubt.

    The Boks tackle Wales in Washington DC on June 2, before three consecutive home Tests against England in Johannesburg (June 9), Bloemfontein (June 16) and Cape Town (June 23).

    The injury diagnosis means Marx could possibly only be ready to play in the final Test against England at Newlands.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Playing in Japan helped my game -...
    All Blacks, Crusaders duo commit to...
    Boost for Blues as Sonny Bill returns
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 11 May 2018
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    Saturday, 12 May 2018
    • Sunwolves v Reds, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 05:15
    • Crusaders v Waratahs, AMI Stadium 07:15
    • Highlanders v Lions, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Chiefs, Cape Town 15:05
    • Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 18 May 2018
    • Hurricanes v Reds, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 12 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     