NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Habana: The game of rugby needs Jaguares to beat Crusaders

    2019-07-02 20:53

    Cape Town - Springbok legend Bryan Habana believes a Jaguares win over the Crusaders in Saturday's Super Rugby final would not only be a personal highlight for him, but it also a major positive for the game.

    "For the game of rugby in general, it would be pretty spectacular to see the Jaguares win an away final, and particularly one in Christchurch against the best Super Rugby team ever," said Habana, who is travelling to the final as the host of the Vodacom Red Final Tour in which he is accompanied by a group of Vodacom Red clients who won this experience.

    "On a global scale for rugby, a Jaguares win would be massive. It would be like the Bulls winning Super Rugby for the first time in 2007. I think it's been absolutely brilliant for Super Rugby seeing the success of the Jaguares over the last couple of years, particularly this year as they won the South African conference, secured a home semi-final, and then put the Brumbies properly back in the sheds in that game. And they've done so playing a brand of rugby that's getting everyone incredibly excited."

    Even though the Jaguares are coming up against the most dominant team in Super Rugby history, Habana believes the final could be a lot more competitive than many may expect.

    "They're coming up against a Crusaders side that many believe were pretty lucky to make it into the final, given how well the Hurricanes played in that second half of their semi-final. Then, if you look at the history of the Jaguares and their travelling abilities, they've become one of the most successful sides travelling to Australasia.

    "They've found what works for them and they're applying it on the field. And what's probably been the most pleasant to watch is that they're not scared to use their specific skill sets. They're bringing an individualistic brand that is very unique to Argentinian rugby, and I think that bodes well for them not only in this final, but definitely also in a Rugby World Cup year."

    Of the multitude of highs Habana has experienced throughout his rugby career, the Springbok legend says being in the stadium to watch the Jaguares beat the Crusaders would rank amongst his most memorable experiences in the game.

    "It's pretty cool... I really think it's all set up to be a pretty spectacular final."

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Bulls star Ismaiel heading to...
    Viljoen joins mass exodus, signs for...
    Hanro Liebenberg bids farewell to...
    Bulls star: Mitchell, Human 'still...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 06 July 2019
    • Crusaders v Jaguares, Orangetheory Stadium 09:35
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    29 June 2019
    22 June 2019
    21 June 2019
    15 June 2019
    14 June 2019
    08 June 2019
    07 June 2019
    01 June 2019
    31 May 2019
    25 May 2019
    24 May 2019
    18 May 2019
    17 May 2019
    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Jaguares (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Lions
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby semi-finals

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2019 Super Rugby semi-finals.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who wins Saturday's Super Rugby final?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     