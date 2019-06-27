Groom leaves Lions for Edinburgh

Welcome to the capital, Nic! ??????



Cape Town - Scottish clubhave announced the signing of South African scrumhalfThe 29-year-old joins from the Lions, having previously played for the Stormers and Northampton Saints in England.Groom told Edinburgh's: "I'm really excited to link-up with Edinburgh. I've been keeping an eye on their results from South Africa and it's definitely a club on the rise. I can't wait to play my role in the seasons to come."My time at the Lions has been awesome. I've had the chance to work with fantastic coaches alongside some great players and I'm hugely grateful for the opportunity they gave me to play for them."From what I've heard, Edinburgh is a great place to live and play your rugby. My family can't wait for the adventure that lies ahead."