Good news for Bulls' Jamba

Pretoria - The Bulls welcomed the good news that Springbok winger Jamba Ulengo’s injury isn’t career threatening at all, and that he may well soon find himself back on a rugby field.

Ulengo flew to Sweden last week to consult with world-renowned specialist Professor Hakan Alfredson for a tendon injury that simply wasn’t responding to months and months of treatment, and now is on the mend.

According to the Bulls doctor Herman Rossouw, Ulengo underwent a procedure in Sweden to repair the tendon and should be making a recovery shortly.

“Jamba Ulengo had a mild procedure done to his knee and we’ve received feedback that it is positive, and he should be back in action in around 8 weeks time. We are looking forward to welcoming him back,” Rossouw said.

The Bulls decided to seek overseas help when the tendon injury didn’t heal from August last year and there were fears that it would be career-ending for the big winger.

More immediate news is that SA A lock Jason Jenkins won’t be available for this weekend’s first Super Rugby game for the Bulls against the Hurricanes at Loftus Versfeld with an AC Joint injury.

Jenkins should finish his recovery by the end of the week and will be available next week for the Bulls again.

The same goes for fellow lock Aston Fortuin, who also has an AC joint injury and will be back next week.

Franco Naude has undergone shoulder surgery and will be out for four months, while Jannes Kirsten started this weekend in the internal trial game but will be available for selection next weekend.

Finally Springbok Sevens star Tim Agaba is struggling with a hamstring strain and will be back in line for selection next week.

