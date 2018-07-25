Good news at last for Lions as Bok pair extend stay

Cape Town - Springboks Warren Whiteley and Andries Coetzee have signed contract extensions with the Lions.



According to SA Rugbymag, the duo will stay at the Lions until the end of the 2019 season.



No 8 Whiteley was earlier linked to English club Gloucester, while fullback Coetzee was believed to be in demand at both French club Toulon and Sale Sharks in England.



This comes after the Lions earlier this month also extended the contracts of Springboks Ross Cronje (scrumhalf) and Courtnall Skosan (wing) - both until 2020.



The Lions will welcome the signings of the above-mentioned quartet, as they have been hit hard by player movements in recent times.



Late last month it was confirmed that centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg had signed with the Sale Sharks, leaving the total number of players the Lions have lost this Super Rugby season at four.



Highly-rated prop Ruan Dreyer and lock Franco Mostert announced back in May that they would be joining former coach Johan Ackermann at Gloucester, with that news coming almost a month after flank Jaco Kriel confirmed that he was making the same move.



Hooker Akker van der Merwe also made his way to the Sharks in the off-season, while Faf de Klerk (Wasps) and Ruan Ackermann (Gloucester) left for England.

