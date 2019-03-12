Good and bad news on injury front for Stormers

"Kitsie is looking really good and will be up for selection.
He trained with us this morning and whether he starts or not will
depend on how he goes in training tomorrow (Tuesday), but we are
expecting him to be ready to face the Jaguares," said Fleck.
The
coach said though that the Stormers would definitely be going into
Friday's match at Newlands, which is the last before the four match tour
of Australasia, without Kitshoff's back-up loosehead prop, Vermaak.
"Ali
is struggling with a neck injury and it doesn't look like he will pass
fit for Friday and is also unlikely for the tour," said Fleck.
"It is a blow for us and we want him to go on tour, Ali has been really
good for us so far this year. He has been outstanding. But fortunately
Kitsie is back and he got through this morning's session with flying
colours."
Kitshoff's return to fitness should mean that the
Stormers will be able to choose their first choice pack for the first
time this season.
Well almost, as loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe is out for
four more weeks with the injury that forced him to withdraw from the
recent clash with the Sharks in Durban.
'TOUGH WEEK'
"Notshe
is out for four to six weeks with a shoulder injury (he has already
been out for two) and we have decided to take the conservative route of
no operation. He should be ready in the second half of our tour should
he be needed."
The Stormers are well covered at No 8 though, and
Fleck faces an interesting selection between Juarno Augustus and Jaco
Coetzee. The latter was excellent in the match against the Sharks, while
Augustus is a player of formidable promise.
Fleck has noted that
the Jaguares chose what looked an under-strength side for their match
against the Lions last week and says his team are expecting a tough
battle.
"We have planned really well for the Jaguares. I must say I
was surprised they didn't play their top guys against the Lions, but it
means we will have a full Test squad playing against us and we will
have to be ready for the challenge. We cannot have the scenario where
the guys have one foot on the plane and one foot at Newlands," said the
coach.
"It is an important game for us. We have been trying to
build confidence as we go along since the Bulls game and we are slowly
getting there. The group is starting to connect again and we saw in
training today how much energy there is in the group. But although we
are going on tour on Sunday, we can't look beyond this game.
"In a
way it is a tough week as we will have to tell players who aren't
touring that they will be staying behind. Everyone wants to tour and the
players who miss out will be disappointed."
The Stormers start their tour against the Hurricanes in Wellington before heading to Auckland to face the Blues.
They
then cross the Tasman Sea to play two games in Australia, one against
the Reds and the other against the Rebels. It's going to be a five week
period that will be crucial to the Stormers' hopes of challenging for a
place in the playoffs.
Friday's match at Newlands is scheduled for 19:10.
READ the story on SuperSport.com