    Gloucester to Bulls: Hands off Ackermann!

    2018-10-25 09:49

    Cape Town - Johan Ackermann looks likely to stay at English club Gloucester despite reports indicating that he was on the Bulls' radar.

    According to Netwerk24, Gloucester have turned down a request from the Bulls to engage in conversation with Ackermann regarding a coaching position in Pretoria.

    It was also reported on Tuesday that the Bulls’ attempt to engage in talks with former Springbok assistant and current Munster coach Johann van Graan was turned down by the Irish club.

    Before engaging in official talks with the coaches, the Bulls first needed permission from the respective clubs in accordance with World Rugby’s regulations.

    The Pretoria franchise is looking for a replacement for John Mitchell, who has left to undertake the role of England’s defence coach.

    The committee to decide on the Bulls coaching roles consists of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, chairperson of the Blue Bulls coaching association Blikkies Groenewald, outgoing CEO Barend van Graan and former Western Province coach Alan Zondagh.

    Other candidates rumoured to also be on the Bulls’ radar include former Springbok lock Victor Matfield and Southern Kings coach Deon Davids.

    Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse was earlier also linked to the Bulls job but he has since publicly made himself unavailable, while Blue Bulls Currie Cup coach Pote Human has also put up his hand for the Super Rugby job.

    ALSO READ: Bulls set to interview Victor Matfield

    'The Rock' called on to push for...
    Reds name 2019 Super Rugby squad
    Folau finally inks new deal with...
    Bulls coach: Why Big Vic COULD cut it

