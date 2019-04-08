Gary Teichmann set to leave Sharks?

Cape Town - Gary Teichmann will reportedly leave his position as Sharks CEO later this year.



Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated in Sunday that Teichmann will leave the union when his contract expires in September.



The former Springbok and Sharks captain replaced John Smit as Sharks boss in 2016 on a three-year-deal.



The Sharks' communication manager Novashni Chetty would not confirm the news.



"We don't react or comment on rumours. If there is news, we will announce any changes accordingly," Chetty said.

The report added that former Sharks prop and the union's current Chief Operations Officer, Eduard Coetzee, was in line to take over from Teichmann.

Teichmann played 45 Tests for the Springboks between 1995 and 1999.