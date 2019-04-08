NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Gary Teichmann set to leave Sharks?

    2019-04-08 10:49

    Cape Town - Gary Teichmann will reportedly leave his position as Sharks CEO later this year.

    Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated in Sunday that Teichmann will leave the union when his contract expires in September.

    The former Springbok and Sharks captain replaced John Smit as Sharks boss in 2016 on a three-year-deal.

    The Sharks' communication manager Novashni Chetty would not confirm the news.

    "We don't react or comment on rumours. If there is news, we will announce any changes accordingly," Chetty said.

    The report added that former Sharks prop and the union's current Chief Operations Officer, Eduard Coetzee, was in line to take over from Teichmann.

    Teichmann played 45 Tests for the Springboks between 1995 and 1999.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Swys to call meeting with Lions...
    Bulls coach Human points to...
    Sharks performance inspired by...
    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 8

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 12 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Stormers, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 13 April 2019
    • Chiefs v Blues, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Brumbies v Lions, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Jaguares, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Bulls v Reds, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 19 April 2019
    • Chiefs v Lions, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Sunwolves v Hurricanes, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:00
    • Sharks v Reds, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Jaguares
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 8

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 8 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     