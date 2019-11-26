NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Former Sharks flyhalf named in preliminary Sunwolves squad

    2019-11-26 09:57

    Cape Town - Former Sharks flyhalf Garth April has been named in a preliminary 15-strong Sunwolves squad ahead of the 2020 Super Rugby season. 

    The 28-year-old, who joined the Sharks in 2015, has been playing his rugby in the Japanese Top League with the Shining Arcs this year and he has impressed enough to force his way into the Sunwolves set-up. 

    It is easy to forget that April was a surprise pick in Allister Coetzee's first Springbok squad for the 2016 inbound series against Ireland. 

    He struggled to hold down a regular place at the Sharks under coach Robert du Preez, though, with the likes of Robert du Preez jnr and Curwin Bosch ahead of him in the pecking order. 

    Next season is set to be the Sunwolves' final season in Super Rugby with the tournament set to drop the Japanese-based outfit and return to a total of 14 teams. 

    England centre Ben Te'o is another surprise inclusion in the squad. 

    The Sunwolves open their campaign with a clash against Australia's Rebels on Saturday, February 1 in Fukuoka. 

    Preliminary Sunwolves squad:

    Sione Asi, Jarred Adams, Leni Apasai, Jaba Bregvadze, Ben Hyne, Tom Rowe, Brendon O’Connor, Mitch Jacobson, Jake Schatz, Onehunga Kaufusi, Naoto Saito, Garth April, Jordan Jackson-Hope, Ben Te’o, Siosaia Fifita

