NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Former Junior Springbok star set to stay at Stormers

    2020-05-09 20:41

    The Stormers look set to receive a boost with centre Rikus Pretorius signing a contract extension.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    Afrikaans publication Netwerk24 reported on Friday that the 21-year-old has committed to WP Rugby until at least 2023.

    Pretorius, who was a star for the Junior Springboks in 2018 and 2019, was linked with a move to the Bulls as his contract was set to expire this year.

    When probed on the matter by Sport24, WP Rugby could not immediately confirm whether Pretorius had put pen to paper but an official announcement is expected in due course.

    Pretorius, who was schooled at Grey College in Bloemfontein, is a physically imposing player, standing 1.92m and weighing over 100kgs.

    The news follows Friday's announcement by WP Rugby that promising young flyhalf Kade Wolhuter and loose forward Keke Morabe had signed deals.

    Wolhuter is a product of Paul Roos Gymnasium and represented Western Province at youth level, starring in the 2019 Craven Week before signing with French club Montpellier last year.

    The 18-year-old returns to the Cape where he will bolster the backline resources and grow further while playing for the union that nurtured his talents as a junior.

    Morabe is an imposing No 8, who has represented SA Schools for the last two years and captained the Griffons at the 2019 Craven Week.

    He will get the opportunity to train alongside some of the best in the world when he makes the move to Cape Town.

    - Compiled by Sport24 staff

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Aussie Super Rugby eyes early July...
    New Bulls chief Rathbone can't wait...
    Bulls move quickly to fill CEO void...
    Brumbies prepare to resume training

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 09 May 2020
    • Jaguares v Sharks, 21:40
    Friday, 15 May 2020
    • Chiefs v Blues, 09:05
    • Rebels v Brumbies, 11:15
    Saturday, 16 May 2020
    • Sunwolves v Stormers, 06:45
    • Highlanders v Hurricanes, 09:05
    • Reds v Waratahs, 11:15
    • Lions v Crusaders, 15:05
    • Bulls v Sharks, 17:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Bulls
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 7 of the 2020 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Debate rages! Who is the greatest ever Springbok hooker ... John Smit, Bismarck du Plessis or someone else perhaps?

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     