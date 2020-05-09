Former Junior Springbok star set to stay at Stormers

The Stormers look set to receive a boost with centre Rikus Pretorius signing a contract extension.



Afrikaans publication Netwerk24 reported on Friday that the 21-year-old has committed to WP Rugby until at least 2023.

Pretorius, who was a star for the Junior Springboks in 2018 and 2019, was linked with a move to the Bulls as his contract was set to expire this year.

When probed on the matter by Sport24, WP Rugby could not immediately confirm whether Pretorius had put pen to paper but an official announcement is expected in due course.

Pretorius, who was schooled at Grey College in Bloemfontein, is a physically imposing player, standing 1.92m and weighing over 100kgs.

The news follows Friday's announcement by WP Rugby that promising young flyhalf Kade Wolhuter and loose forward Keke Morabe had signed deals.



Wolhuter is a product of Paul Roos Gymnasium and represented Western Province at youth level, starring in the 2019 Craven Week before signing with French club Montpellier last year.



The 18-year-old returns to the Cape where he will bolster the backline resources and grow further while playing for the union that nurtured his talents as a junior.



Morabe is an imposing No 8, who has represented SA Schools for the last two years and captained the Griffons at the 2019 Craven Week.



He will get the opportunity to train alongside some of the best in the world when he makes the move to Cape Town.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff