Former Bok captain Strauss set to hang up his boots

Cape Town - Former Springbok captain, Adriaan Strauss has announced that he will be retiring from all forms of rugby at the conclusion of the Super Rugby season.

The 32-year-old hooker, who has played professional rugby for 14 years, retired from Test rugby in 2017.

After rest period towards the end of the year, Strauss came back revived in 2018 and made a huge impact on a young Bulls outfit during this year's Super Rugby competition.

He started his professional career within the Bulls junior system in 2004, going on to make his Super Rugby debut in 2006, playing in eight matches before moving to the Cheetahs, where he represented the Free State franchise in 97 Super Rugby outings.

The hooker was then lured back to Pretoria, where he played another 51 Super Rugby matches, making him the most capped South African player of all time with 156 outings to date in the competition.

Strauss captained the Bulls in 2016 and 2017, and was also appointed as the Springbok captain in 2016, the 56th person to captain the national team.

He acknowledged that the decision to retire was not a simple one to make.

“It hasn’t been an easy decision, but one that I’ve been thinking about for a while now. I have been blessed to play the game I love, with and against some amazing people, all while building some great friendships. The Bulls have always backed me and given me the opportunity to prove myself, and for this I am eternally grateful. It is however time for me to enter into the next phase of my life and focus on a few new ventures… and of course enjoy being a supporter while I’m at it.”

Xander Janse van Rensburg, High Performance Manager of the Blue Bulls praised Strauss for his contribution to the union.



“Adriaan is no doubt a legend of Loftus and rugby in this country in general, and will be remembered for his never-say-die attitude. You don’t get to 156 caps unless you are made of something really special. On behalf of the entire #BullsFamily, I would like to wish him everything of the best with what lies ahead," said Van Rensburg.

The Bulls also confirmed that flanker Shaun Adendorf and flyhalf Francois Brummer will be released at the end of June to further their careers abroad.