    Forgotten Bok linked with move to Lions

    2018-12-11 09:50

    Cape Town - Forgotten Springbok lock Stephan Lewies is reportedly set to join the Lions.

    Lewies is currently playing for the Kamaishi Seawaves in Japan, but according to SA Rugbymag, the 26-year-old could link up with the Lions ahead of the 2019 Super Rugby competition.

    Lewies has been on the Sharks’ books since 2012 but his career has been blighted by injuries in recent times.

    He featured in one Test for the Springboks - against Scotland in Port Elizabeth in 2014 - when he came off the bench to replace captain Victor Matfield in South Africa's 55-6 win.

    In 2016, Lewies was included in a South Africa 'A' squad that played a two-match series against a touring England Saxons team.

    He was named in the starting line-up for their first match in Bloemfontein - a game the Saxons won 32-24.

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2018 Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and Lions in Christchurch.
