Forgotten Bok disappointed with comeback, promises more

Pretoria - It was perhaps the eagerness, the excitement of his first game in four years, but Cornal Hendricks wasn’t happy with his first outing for the Bulls this past weekend.

Hendricks, who last played a competitive fifteens game in 2015, shook his head after he was substituted in the 21-17 win over the Lions this past weekend, but it wasn’t because he was upset.

After four years on the sidelines, the winger simply wanted to play as much as possible.

And unfortunately for a winger, it was one of those games where the ball did everything to stay away from his side of the field.

Hendricks said he had an “average” game but promised much better in the future for the Bulls.

“If you don’t get ball as a wing, you get a bit frustrated. I know my ability and what I can do and we are trying to implement structures and I know I could have done more if I had more ball in hand. But without ball you have to look at other things, like your defence and workrate,” he said.

“I wasn’t too happy to be subbed but hey everybody needs to get their chance. I’d obviously wanted to be on the field more, and get more ball.

“When you start enjoying it, when you enjoy the time on the field, you don’t want to come off. I understand they want to try out new combinations, but to be honest, it was an average performance for me, but I’m happy for the first game. The first game is always the vital one. All the nerves is right and it is good to be back.”

But the winger is happy that he is back on the field after four years in the wilderness.

“Ja, I’m very happy that the first game is out of the way now. All the nerves is out of the way now and I can carry on,” he said with a smile.

“I expected more ball and didn’t get much, but if you don’t get a lot of ball you need to work on other aspects, so I focused on my high-ball catching and individual skills.

“It’s great to be back and the Bulls are a quality team.”

“Pre-season was good, we worked a lot on our fitness and now its game time. We will work now on our game plans and the little things that we need to tweak. We had a great time in pre-season but now it’s the business time.”

Hendricks said he was happy to be part of the “energy twins” with another Sevens specialist in Rosko Specman, who team members have commented have an abundance of energy around the training field.

“We came from the Sevens setup where you must have energy all the time and you play three or four games in a tournament in a day, so you need to bring the vibe and energy. It’s great to have him here as well, he is a fun guy and great to have him here.”

The Bulls will name their team for the #SuperheroSunday game against the Stormers on Wednesday.

