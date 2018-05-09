NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Folau stirs controversy by posting anti-gay video link

    2018-05-09 06:38

    Sydney - Wallabies star Israel Folau has again courted controversy by posting a social media link to a video opposing same-sex marriage and referring to "sexual perversions beyond description". 

    The devout Christian, one of Australia's most marketable players, caused a storm last month when he said gay people were destined for hell. 

    He escaped sanction by sports chiefs, despite Rugby Australia having an inclusion policy to stop discrimination, and a backlash from several high-profile players. 

    A defiant Folau, 29, last week said he had no regrets and would not be backing away from his staunch beliefs regarding homosexuality. 

    In the video posted on his Twitter feed late on Tuesday, the late American evangelist David Wilkerson warns against "tolerance" of same-sex marriage in an 11-minute sermon. 

    "We're living in a time of unprecedented greed, rampant inequality, sexual perversions beyond description," he said. 

    It also showed people with rainbow flags, rats caught in traps and clocks ticking. 

    "With great love I wanted to share this video in the hope that people watch it and think about it," Folau said. 

    "Jesus is coming back soon and he wants us to turn to him through repentance and baptism in the name of Jesus Christ (Acts 2:38), please don't harden your heart." 

    He took to Twitter again after a fellow Christian said he should have "love and grace" for everyone, regardless of sexuality. 

    "Warning people of eternal punishment if they continue to live in their sin isn't judgemental. It's called love, i won't apologise for believing and following the word of God," Folau said in reply. 

    Rugby Australia have been trying to balance their desire to re-sign Folau, whose contract is up at the end of the year, with the demands of leading sponsors including national airline Qantas, which has made clear it is not happy with his postings.

