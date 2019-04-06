NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Folau breaks Super Rugby all-time try record

    2019-04-06 09:26

    Auckland - Wallabies star Israel Folau broke the all-time record for Super Rugby tries when he scored his 60th for the Waratahs midway through the first half of their clash against the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday.

    As it happened: Blues 32-29 Waratahs

    The prolific fullback surpassed Doug Howlett's 59 tries during his stints at the Highlanders, Hurricanes, and Blues between 1997-2007, with the New Zealander needing 104 games to reach his target.

    In contrast, Folau set the new mark in his 96th match and will likely run away with the record, having recently signed a new four-year deal with his franchise until the end of 2022, putting to bed any concerns that he may move overseas.

    The record-breaking try came from a Bernard Foley cross-kick which Folau plucked out of the air to score.

    The Blues won the game 32-29.

    Super Rugby's all-time leading try-scorers:

    60 - Israel Folau (Waratahs)

    59 - Doug Howlett (Blues 55, Highlanders 3, Hurricanes 1) 

    58 - Caleb Ralph (Crusaders 52, Blues 3, Chiefs 3)

    57 - Joe Roff (Brumbies)

    56 - Christian Cullen (Hurricanes); Bryan Habana (Bulls 37, Stormers 19); Stirling Mortlock (Brumbies 48, Rebels 8)

    51 - Ma'a Nonu (Hurricanes 44, Blues 5, Highlanders 2)

    50 - Julian Savea (Hurricanes)

    49 - TJ Perenara (Hurricanes) 

    48 - Tana Umaga (Hurricanes 47, Chiefs 1)

    Teams:

    Blues

    15 Melani Nanai, 14 Caleb Clarke, 13 TJ Faiane, 12 Ma’a Nonu, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Otere Black, 9 Jonathan Ruru, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Blake Gibson (co-captain), 6 Tom Robinson, 5 Josh Goodhue, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (co-captain), 3 Sione Mafileo, 2 James Parsons, 1 Alex Hodgman

    Subs: 16 Matt Moulds, 17 Marcel Renata, 18 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 19 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Dalton Papalii, 21 Sam Nock, 22 Harry Plummer, 23 Michael Collins

    Waratahs

    15 Israel Folau, 14 Cam Clark, 13 Adam Ashley-Cooper, 12 Karmichael Hunt, 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Nick Phipps, 8 Michael Wells, 7 Will Miller, 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 Rob Simmons, 4 Ned Hanigan, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Damien Fitzpatrick, 1 Harry Johnson-Holmes

    Substitutes: 16 Andrew Tuala, 17 Rory O’Connor, 18 Chris Talakai, 19 Tom Staniforth, 20 Lachlan Swinton, 21 Jake Gordon, 22 Kurtley Beale, 23 Lalakai Foketi

