    Flu-struck Stormers lose Senatla

    2018-03-14 11:32

    Cape Town - The embattled Stormers have lost the services of wing Seabelo Senatla to a groin injury, while several players have been laid low by flu.

    Coach Robbie Fleck confirmed on Tuesday that Senatla could be sidelined for up to six weeks with a groin injury, while fullback SP Marais is likely to miss the next two games - against the Blues and Reds - due to a rib injury.

    This has necessitated the Stormers to recall Craig Berry from his loan spell at the Cheetahs.

    Fleck also said that flu had disrupted their preparation in the last week.

    “Pieter-Steph du Toit actually passed his concussion test last week, but couldn’t face the Highlanders due to flu. Damian de Allende and EW Viljoen were also sick,” Fleck told Netwerk24.

    The coach added: “Some members of the team management also got sick and now a couple of other boys have it and are resting up in bed. The guys pitched for a training session and a meeting (on Tuesday) but we had to send half the management members home as well as a good few players so it was pointless doing anything.”

    The Stormers team to face the Blues will be named on Thursday.

    The Capetonians have won only one out of four games in this year's Super Rugby competition.

    Fixtures

    Friday, 16 March 2018
    • Chiefs v Bulls, Waikato Stadium 08:35
    Saturday, 17 March 2018
    • Highlanders v Crusaders, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Brumbies v Sharks, GIO Stadium 10:45
    • Stormers v Blues, Newlands Stadium 15:05
    • Lions v Sunwolves, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    • Jaguares v Reds, Velez Sarsfield 23:40
    Sunday, 18 March 2018
    • Waratahs v Rebels, Sydney Football Stadium 07:05
    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 4

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 4 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition.”
