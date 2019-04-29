Fleck: The small margins have cost us

Cape
Town - Robbie Fleck is
in the unique position of knowing that, regardless of what happens between now
and the end of Super Rugby 2019, this is his final season as Stormers head
coach.
It has already been confirmed
that John Dobson will
take the reins at Newlands from next season, with Fleck's role unclear at this
stage.
Theoretically, Fleck and the
Stormers should be playing with a freedom that comes from knowing that change
is imminent.
There have been glimpses of that
so far this year, but inconsistencies in both performances and results have
been frustrating.
On Saturday, the Stormers were as
close to their best as they have been all year with a 24-23 triumph
over the Bulls at Newlands that flattered the visitors on the scoreboard.
The Stormers were impressive up
front where they dealt with the Bulls' dangerous loose forward threat, while
there was a lot to be excited about in the backline where Damian de Allende,
Damian Willemse, Herschel Jantjies and, most noticeably, Dillyn Leyds were on
top of their game.
With the South African conference
incredibly congested and with just four points separating the Sharks in 1st and
the Lions in Lions in 5th, the Stormers (4th) are very much in the race.
Up next is a trip to the
Argentina to take on the Jaguares, and Fleck will be hoping that the bounce of
the ball and the rub of the green goes his side's way.
That hasn't always been the case
this season.
"Those small little margins
... It's just a couple of inches here and there, and we could be talking a very
different story about where we are on the log," Fleck said.
Captain Siya Kolisi agreed.
"It's tough to come here on
a Monday and you don't know what to say, because we haven't played badly but we
just haven't gotten as many points as the other team. Today we knew we had to turn
up from the beginning."
A home loss against the Brumbies
two weekends ago was one of those days where Fleck believed the Stormers had
been the better side on the day without getting the reward.
Saturday's result, Fleck hopes,
will the catalyst for a strong push to the end of the group stages of the
competition.
"Hopefully
this will be another step in the right direction ... we don't want to take
another step forward and then two more back," he said.
"It was a funny feeling in
the changeroom afterwards. The boys were happy with the win but they were a bit
quiet and there was a feeling that there was a lot more in there, which is
quite exciting.
"It was a really good
performance ... we were the dominant team."
Fleck was pleased with the
performance of under-fire flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis, while he also had
special praise for his forwards.
"Those were the two areas
where we dominated. We out-kicked them and we were smart with our kicks, and I
think we were more dominant at the breakdown," he said.
"We took guys like Marco van
Staden and Duane (Vermeulen) and all of their poachers out of the game. I
thought our attacking breakdown was excellent."
On the moments after the hooter
had sounded where the Stormers opted to run the ball out from behind their own
goal line only to lose possession and concede a try that gifted the Bulls a
bonus point, Fleck was reluctant to be too harsh.
"I don't mind a bit of
ambition and bravery, as long as it works out in our favour," he said.
"It's happened ... we're not
going to dwell on it too much. We'll chat to the players ... maybe just a bit
of inexperience."
The Stormers will name their
squad for the trip to Argentina on Monday.