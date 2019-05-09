NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Fleck survives after WP top brass meet over his job

    2019-05-09 06:52

    Cape Town - It appears as though Robbie Fleck will see out his tenure as Stormers coach this year's Super Rugby competition.

    Netwerk24 reported on Wednesday that WP Rugby's board held a meeting on Tuesday night where it was decided that Fleck would remain in his position.

    There were earlier reports that Fleck was given an ultimatum late last month that victories in the matches against the Bulls in Cape Town and Jaguares in Buenos Aires would be non-negotiable.

    The Stormers beat the Bulls 24-23 but lost 30-25 to the Argentinean side last weekend.

    However, the Stormers are still in the playoffs race - they currently occupy eighth spot overall and are therefore in a wildcard playoff position.

    Four of their remaining five league matches are at home and it was therefore decided to keep Fleck in his position.

    It was already confirmed earlier in the year that this would be Fleck's last Super Rugby campaign, with John Dobson confirmed as Stormers coach for the 2020 season.

    Many have called for Dobson to be elevated to the head coaching position sooner, with the Stormers playing uninspiring rugby under Fleck.

    They have won only five of 11 games and have scored the fewest tries (22) in the competition to date.

