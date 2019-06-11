Fleck proud of Stormers' home record

Cape Town - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck believes home advantage will prove vital in Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Sharks at Newlands.



The Stormers, currently fourth in the SA conference and seventh overall, know that victory over the Sharks is non-negotiable if they are to reach the playoffs.



The top four spots on the log are secured, but as many as nine teams can still qualify for the remaining four wildcard spots.



A victory for the Stormers should in all likelihood be enough to make the playoffs, but they know they will face an equally desperate Sharks outfit just a point behind them on the log standings.



"Our home record has been good. The only game we have lost at home was against the Brumbies, which was a game we dominated and should have won," Fleck told the Stormers' official website.



"We are very proud of our home record and will do absolutely everything we can to get the win and play well.



"We have given ourselves a fighting chance to qualify. It is all about getting the win, that's it. We are going to put the plans early in place and just build to give the boys confidence to get a win this weekend."



The Stormers will also be boosted this week by the return of hooker Scarra Ntubeni, centre Damian de Allende and wing Seabelo Senatla.



Saturday's clash at Newlands is scheduled for 15:05.