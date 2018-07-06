Fleck not agonising over Stormers future

Cape Town - If there is any uncertainty surrounding Stormers coach Robbie Fleck's future at the franchise, he doesn't seem to be too concerned about.



The Stormers go into Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Sharks at Newlands as the only side in the South African Conference without a mathematical chance of qualifying for this year's playoffs.

It is not a scenario that the Stormers faithful have come to expect over the years, and it is certainly not one that Fleck and his charges would have expected themselves at the start of the campaign.

Five wins from 15 fixtures is the return so far in 2018, with none of those 'Ws' coming away from home.

As a result, there has been a fair amount of talk around Fleck's future even though he is contracted until the end of the 2019 season.

On Wednesday, assistant coach Paul Feenie threw his weight behind Fleck, stressing that nobody becomes a poor coach overnight.

Then, on Thursday, questions over the uncertainty were put to Fleck himself, and he confirmed that there had been no discussion with the board over what lies ahead.

"I haven't spoken to my board ... that's next week's problem," Fleck said.

"I haven't given it any thought whatsoever. I've got to play against the Sharks this weekend and that's it.

"I don't even know why we're discussing it ... I've got another year on my contract. I do a review every year and that's next week's issue."

The post-season wash-up, Fleck explained, would involve him meeting with his assistant coaches and Director of Rugby Gert Smal.

"The best thing for me to do is to put my focus on the Sharks," he said.

"I still have to do a review with my coaches and then I present to the Director of Rugby and then it goes to board level. That is a process that happens every single year."

When asked what specifically had gone wrong for the Stormers, Fleck was not prepared to go down that road, but he knows that it isn't the result of a lack of effort.

"I can't tell you now off the bat where it's gone wrong. That's for next week's focus," he said.

"Right now, my most important thing is to get the team as best prepared as possible.

"The team is motivated to do well this weekend, as they have been in every single game. I cannot question the players' commitment and I won't again this weekend."

Saturday's clash kicks off at 17:15.

Teams:

Stormers

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 JJ Engelbrecht, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 Jan de Klerk, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensberg.

Substitutes:16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 JD Schickerling, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Josh Stander, 23 Craig Barry.

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Juan Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Kobus van Wyk