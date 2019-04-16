Fleck: Leyds finding form that made him a Bok
2019-04-16 06:35
Cape
Town - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck believes
that Dillyn Leyds is
finding the form that earned him a Springbok call-up in 2017.
That was a big year for the
now-26-year-old.
A player with immense skill,
serious pace and soft, nifty feet, Leyds has begun to reach those heights once
more, according to his coach.
It hasn't come at fullback -
Damian Willemse is currently occupying that berth for the Stormers - but rather
at left wing, where Leyds has been an injection of creative possibility for
Fleck's men on what was a trying four-match tour.
He was a standout in the
Stormers' 41-24 win over the Rebels
in Melbourne this past Friday but was also lively in the losses to the Reds and
Blues in the two previous weeks.
Because of his versatility and
natural influence, Leyds has often fallen into that familiar South African
territory of a talented player being backed as an answer in numerous
positions.
All nine of his Bok caps under
Allister Coetzee came on the wing, but both before and since then Leyds has
been backed as both a fullback and, less so, a potentially game-changing
playmaker at flyhalf.
What he has shown in recent
weeks, though, is an ability to influence play from the wing as much as he can
from the 'spine' positions.
Leyds was wearing the No 11
jersey when he delivered THAT backwards pass/offload to SP Marais in the 2017
Super Rugby clash against the Chiefs at Newlands that came before his Bok debut
in the same year.
Leyds was not part of Springbok
coach Rassie Erasmus' plans in 2018 with Aphiwe Dyantyi, S'bu Nkosi and
Makazole Mapimpi the men entrusted.
Fleck, however, believes that
Leyds has been as impressive as anyone for the Stormers over the past few
weekends.
"With Dillyn, it's all about
game time and getting used to playing regularly and building that
confidence," the coach said at his side's Bellville training complex on
Monday.
"If you look back two years
ago, he was outstanding and that's when he got that Bok call-up.
"If you remember that Chiefs
offload ... I feel like he's finding that sort of form again now.
"I felt that he was
outstanding on this tour. When he moved to the wing, particularly in that Blues
game, he created a hell of a lot of opportunities for us out wide.
"He controlled us in that
wide channel and continued that form against the Rebels were he constantly
created opportunities."
Leyds, it seems, will now be
given every chance to have an extended run on the wing.
Erasmus will be watching, and
there is enough Super Rugby to for him to gain some real heat before the Boks
play again.
The Stormers are next in action
when they host the Brumbies at Newlands on Saturday.
Kick-off is at 15:05.