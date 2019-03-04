NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Fleck after Sharks: It wasn't pretty, but we'll take it

    2019-03-04 10:57

    Cape Town - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has praised his side's character following their 16-11 win over the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

    In what was considered one the poorest matches of the Super Rugby weekend in terms of entertainment value for the neutral, the Stormers relied on a massive effort from their pack two secure their second win in as many weeks. 

    Following a 40-3 hammering at the hands of the Bulls at Loftus in week one, the Stormers now boast a more-than-acceptable two from three against South African opposition in 2019 and they go into their bye week feeling a lot better about life than they did after their Pretoria trip.

    "We know that we can certainly improve, but it's the first time we've won here in two or three years and it's a hugely important win for us. Getting two wins in a row in South African derbies is very important," Fleck said in Durban on Saturday.

    "I think the boys did exceptionally well in sticking to the tactics and we were smart in the way we played. I know it wasn't pretty, but it was smart and we put them under pressure and built the lead and then defended it. We'll take that any day.

    "The group has been under emotional pressure and the bodies have obviously taken a hammering after three South African derbies.

    "After that Bulls loss we were really staring at it, so to come back with two wins is big. Two out of three is not a bad start for us."

    "The team has shown a bit of maturity, which is great."

    Thee Stormers are next in action when they host the Jaguares on March 15.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Swys slams Lions after Bulls 'rugby...
    Teenager Petaia's World Cup dream hit...
    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 3
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 08 March 2019
    • Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park 10:45
    Saturday, 09 March 2019
    • Crusaders v Chiefs, AMI Stadium 06:15
    • Blues v Sunwolves, Eden Park 08:35
    • Waratahs v Reds, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Lions v Jaguares, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    • Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 15 March 2019
    • Chiefs v Hurricanes, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Brumbies v Waratahs, GIO Stadium 10:45
    • Stormers v Jaguares, Cape Town 19:10
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Bulls (WC)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 3

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 3 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     