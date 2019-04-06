NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Fleck admits Kolisi yellow card cost Stormers

    2019-04-06 14:02

    Cape Town - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck says captain Siya Kolisi's yellow card was decisive in their 24-12 defeat to the Reds in Brisbane on Friday.

    With the scores level a 0-0, Kolisi was sent to the sin-bin on the stroke of half-time.

    The Reds came out firing in the second half and scored two converted tries during Kolisi’s absence.

    "The yellow card was a critical moment," Fleck told Netwerk24. "The Reds deserve credit for the manner in which they exploited it in the first 10 minutes of the second half. They took their chances and did well to win."

    It was the Stormers’ third loss on the trot on their Australasian tour but Fleck has not given up hope.

    "When we return (to South Africa) the majority of our matches will be at home. We're still in the picture and there are players who will return."

    Kolisi also admitted his yellow card was a deciding factor.

    "We started well and created a lot of opportunities but obviously the yellow card made a huge difference," he said, as quoted by AFP. "That was the turning point."

    The Stormers will conclude their Australasian tour with a match against the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday (April 12, 11:45 SA time).

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 06 April 2019
    • Bulls v Jaguares, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    Friday, 12 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Stormers, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 13 April 2019
    • Chiefs v Blues, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Brumbies v Lions, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Jaguares, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Bulls v Reds, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Results

    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Stormers
    • Jaguares
