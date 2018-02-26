Fitzpatrick: Super 12 was best format
Monaco
- Former All Black captain Sean
Fitzpatrick is pleased to see a change in Super Rugby
format this year, but he believes that Super 12 was the best tournament structure.
In an effort to grow the game and
the competition, SANZAAR took the decision in 2016 to expand to 18 Super Rugby
teams to accommodate the inclusion of Argentina's Jaguares, Japan's Sunwolves
and South Africa's Kings.
With four Conferences and two
Groups operating, the scheduling of the tournament and the log positions turned
into a nightmare for organisers as well as fans.
That format operated in 2016 and
2017, but at the end of last year's season the decision was taken to scale
down.
The Kings, Cheetahs and Western
Force were all dumped.
It means that we are back to a
more traditional structure of 15 teams playing across three Conferences of five
teams each.
Former Blues hooker Fitzpatrick
believes that going back to 15 teams was a no-brainer.
"I think they realised that
18 was wrong and good on them for changing that," Fitzpatrick said in
Monaco at the Laureus
World Sports Awards.
"I always thought that Super
12 was the best where you played everyone, but let's see what happens."
The
Super 12 format operated for 11 years between 1995 and 2005 before a five-year
stint of Super 14 until 2010.
With the exception of the Lions,
the South African sides have struggled to challenge the New Zealand sides in
recent seasons.
The hope now is that, with only
four South African teams participating, the quality will improve.
"Last year all five of the
New Zealand teams were very dominant," Fitzpatrick explained.
"We need a competition that
is a better reflection on the state of southern hemisphere rugby. The most
competitive games are the ones that everyone wants to watch.
"South Africa have a lot of
players playing overseas and they need as much talent as they can get playing
in the domestic competition. Hopefully they can do that with only four teams
now."
This past weekend, the Bulls
provided major encouragement from a South African perspective when they beat
the Hurricanes 21-19 at Loftus.
*Lloyd Burnard is in Monaco
as a guest of Laureus ...