    Fit-again Whiteley back to lead Lions

    2019-05-09 12:56

    Johannesburg - No 8 Warren Whiteley is back to lead the Lions in their Super Rugby clash against the Waratahs at Ellis Park on Saturday.

    Whiteley has recovered from a knee injury which forced him to miss their recent tour game against the Crusaders.

    The Lions, who had a bye last weekend, also welcome back hooker Malcolm Marx, wing Courtnall Skosan and centre Harold Vorster.

    Saturday's clash is scheduled for 15:05.

    Teams:

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Sti Sithole

    Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Nic Groom, 22 Shaun Reynolds, 23 Tyrone Green

    Waratahs

    15 Kurtley Beale, 14 Alex Newsome, 13 Lalakai Foketi, 12 Karmichael Hunt, 11 Curtis Rona, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Nick Phipps, 8 Michael Wells, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Rob Simmons, 4 Tom Staniforth, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Damien Fitzpatrick, 1 Harry Johnson-Holmes

    Substitutes: 16 Andrew Tuala, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Chris Talakai, 19 Hugh Sinclair, 20 Will Miller, 21 Jake Gordon, 22 Adam Ashley-Cooper, 23 Cam Clark

    Fixtures

    Friday, 10 May 2019
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Bulls v Crusaders, Loftus Versfeld 19:10
    Saturday, 11 May 2019
    • Highlanders v Jaguares, Forsyth Barr Stadium 07:15
    • Chiefs v Sharks, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Lions v Waratahs, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    Sunday, 12 May 2019
    • Brumbies v Sunwolves, GIO Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures

