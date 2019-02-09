Final score confusion as Sharks, Bulls draw in Ballito
2019-02-09 16:00
Cape Town - The Sharks and Bulls played to a disappointing 7-all draw in their pre-season friendly in Ballito on Saturday.
There was confusion afterwards when it was initially reported that the Bulls had won 7-5, but after much deliberation from the officials, it was deemed that that Sharks' conversion attempt in the first half was successful.
All the points were scored in the first half, with Bulls hooker Schalk Brits scoring a try in the 20th minute, before the Sharks responded with a try from scrumhalf Cameron Wright in the 23rd minute.
The half-time update read 7-5 in favour of the Bulls and that was also the initial final score, before the amendment was made shortly after full-time.
The Sharks open their Super Rugby campaign against the Sunwolves in Toyko next Saturday (12:55 SA time), while the Bulls host the Stormers in Pretoria (17:15).
Scorers:
Sharks
Try: Cameron Wright
Conversion: TBA
Bulls
Try: Schalk Brits
Conversion: Handre Pollard
Teams:
Sharks
15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira
Substitutes: 16 Juan Schoeman, 17 Fezo Mbatha, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Gideon Koegelenberg, 21 Wian Vosloo, 22 Luke Stringer, 23 Phepsi Buthelezi, 24 Cameron Wright, 25 Robert du Preez, 26 Lwazi Mvovo, 27 Andre Esterhuizen, 28 Jeremy Ward, 29 Leolin Zas, 30 Courtney Winnaar, 31 Kerron van Vuuren, 32 Grant Williams, 33 Rhyno Smith
Bulls
15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Lood de Jager (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Britz, 1 Lizo Gqoboka
Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Hanro Liebenberg, 20 Paul Schoeman, 21 Jannes Kirsten, 22 Tim Agaba, 23 Andre Warner, 24 JT Jackson, 25 Jade Stighling, 26 Divan Rossouw