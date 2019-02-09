NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Final score confusion as Sharks, Bulls draw in Ballito

    2019-02-09 16:00

    Cape Town - The Sharks and Bulls played to a disappointing 7-all draw in their pre-season friendly in Ballito on Saturday.

    There was confusion afterwards when it was initially reported that the Bulls had won 7-5, but after much deliberation from the officials, it was deemed that that Sharks' conversion attempt in the first half was successful.

    All the points were scored in the first half, with Bulls hooker Schalk Brits scoring a try in the 20th minute, before the Sharks responded with a try from scrumhalf Cameron Wright in the 23rd minute.

    The half-time update read 7-5 in favour of the Bulls and that was also the initial final score, before the amendment was made shortly after full-time.

    The Sharks open their Super Rugby campaign against the Sunwolves in Toyko next Saturday (12:55 SA time), while the Bulls host the Stormers in Pretoria (17:15).

    Scorers:

    Sharks

    Try: Cameron Wright

    Conversion: TBA

    Bulls

    Try: Schalk Brits

    Conversion: Handre Pollard

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

    Substitutes: 16 Juan Schoeman, 17 Fezo Mbatha, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Gideon Koegelenberg, 21 Wian Vosloo, 22 Luke Stringer, 23 Phepsi Buthelezi, 24 Cameron Wright, 25 Robert du Preez, 26 Lwazi Mvovo, 27 Andre Esterhuizen, 28 Jeremy Ward, 29 Leolin Zas, 30 Courtney Winnaar, 31 Kerron van Vuuren, 32 Grant Williams, 33 Rhyno Smith

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Lood de Jager (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Britz, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Hanro Liebenberg, 20 Paul Schoeman, 21 Jannes Kirsten, 22 Tim Agaba, 23 Andre Warner, 24 JT Jackson, 25 Jade Stighling, 26 Divan Rossouw

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    New 4-year deal for Wallaby Folau
    Stormers flex muscles with Boland...
    NZ player drain continues as star...
    WP playing staff post-2018: stripped...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 15 February 2019
    • Chiefs v Highlanders, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 10:45
    Saturday, 16 February 2019
    • Blues v Crusaders, Eden Park 08:35
    • Waratahs v Hurricanes, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Sunwolves v Sharks, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:55
    • Bulls v Stormers, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 22 February 2019
    • Highlanders v Reds, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    No results are available

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Sharks
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    2019 wish list for SA rugby enthusiasts

    Herman Mostert outlines his wishes for South African rugby enthusiasts in the 2019 season.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will win the 2018 Rugby Championships?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     