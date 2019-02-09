Final score confusion as Sharks, Bulls draw in Ballito

Cape Town - The Sharks and Bulls played to a disappointing 7-all draw in their pre-season friendly in Ballito on Saturday.

There was confusion afterwards when it was initially reported that the Bulls had won 7-5, but after much deliberation from the officials, it was deemed that that Sharks' conversion attempt in the first half was successful.

All the points were scored in the first half, with Bulls hooker Schalk Brits scoring a try in the 20th minute, before the Sharks responded with a try from scrumhalf Cameron Wright in the 23rd minute.

The half-time update read 7-5 in favour of the Bulls and that was also the initial final score, before the amendment was made shortly after full-time.

The Sharks open their Super Rugby campaign against the Sunwolves in Toyko next Saturday (12:55 SA time), while the Bulls host the Stormers in Pretoria (17:15).

Scorers:

Sharks

Try: Cameron Wright

Conversion: TBA

Bulls

Try: Schalk Brits

Conversion: Handre Pollard

Teams:

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Juan Schoeman, 17 Fezo Mbatha, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Gideon Koegelenberg, 21 Wian Vosloo, 22 Luke Stringer, 23 Phepsi Buthelezi, 24 Cameron Wright, 25 Robert du Preez, 26 Lwazi Mvovo, 27 Andre Esterhuizen, 28 Jeremy Ward, 29 Leolin Zas, 30 Courtney Winnaar, 31 Kerron van Vuuren, 32 Grant Williams, 33 Rhyno Smith

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Lood de Jager (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Britz, 1 Lizo Gqoboka



Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Hanro Liebenberg, 20 Paul Schoeman, 21 Jannes Kirsten, 22 Tim Agaba, 23 Andre Warner, 24 JT Jackson, 25 Jade Stighling, 26 Divan Rossouw

FULL TIME:



After much deliberation by the referees, the @CellC Sharks conversion attempt in the first half has been awarded and the scores ended level at 7 - 7.#SHAvBUL#OurSharksForever#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/duYPqjJ3ch — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) February 9, 2019

FULL-TIME SCORE



After much deliberation by the referees, The Sharks conversion attempt in the first half has been awarded and the scores ended level at 7 - 7.



Cell C Sharks 7-7 Vodacom Bulls. #SHAvBUL #BullsFamily #Superpowered #RealLiveSuperHeroes pic.twitter.com/NAneb1K1aW — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) February 9, 2019