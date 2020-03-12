Fassi lauds Lambie's coaching impact at Sharks

Ahead of the current Super Rugby season, the Sharks management made a number of good decisions and one of those was to bring in their highly-respected former flyhalf Pat Lambie.

Late last year, the Sharks hired the retired Springbok player as their tactical and technical kicking consultant and, according to young fullback Aphelele Fassi, the results are there for everyone to see.

Since the arrival of the 29-year-old Lambie, the Sharks, who host the Stormers this Saturday at Kings Park at 15:05, have been deadly with the kick-and-chase aspect of the game.

Even the Stormers defence coach Norman Laker has been quoted in the media as saying, "the Sharks' kick and chase was excellent against the Jaguares and we saw how many contestables they won back; they are a real threat in that regard."

Fassi said Lambie, who was forced to retire at the age of 28 due to concussion symptoms, has done wonders for the side's kicking game.

"What Sean (Everitt, Sharks head coach) and I dealt with going into this campaign was working on my kicking game, my defence as well. Just being able to improve those two," said Fassi.

"Pat plays an important role obviously on my kicking, as well. I think we've worked on a few things and it shows performance-wise. His work is truly there for everyone to see."

Fassi has been in fine form this season and many have tipped him to soon receive that big call to become a Springbok. "I'm very happy with the performances that I continued with from last year into this year," said Fassi.

"My key is always to be consistent in everything that I do and, obviously with the help of the coaching staff and team-mates, the performances are bound to only get better."

The Sharks and Stormers teams will be named later on Thursday.