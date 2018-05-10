Familiar face to SA joins Hurricanes coaching staff

Wellington - Former All Black flyhalf Carlos Spencer will join Hurricanes as assistant coach next year, the Super Rugby club said on Thursday.

Spencer won 35 Test caps for New Zealand and made his name as a player at the Blues, who play the Hurricanes on Friday.

Spencer, 42, is currently assistant coach at Munakata Sanix Blues in Japan and has previously held coaching roles with the Lions, Sharks and Southern Kings in South Africa.

He will work at the Hurricanes under John Plumtree, who is currently assistant coach but will take over the top job next year when Chris Boyd departs for Northampton in England's Premiership.

Plumtree said Spencer had played at the top level and also had significant coaching experience.

"He'll be fantastic for guys like Beauden Barrett and TJ Perenara, our playmakers," he told Radio Sport.

The Hurricanes also said forwards coach Richard Watt and scrum coach Dan Cron had re-signed for the 2019 season.