NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Explosive front row battle on the cards for Durban

    2019-02-26 19:42

    Cape Town - When the Sharks and the Stormers meet, the result is almost always a physical, uncompromising encounter. 

    That is set to be the case once more at Kings Park on Saturday, and you don't have to look further than the front row to understand why. 

    With the pedigree on display, it is set to be a titanic struggle for supremacy between the two Springbok-laden packs. 

    The Sharks are likely to field Bok props Tendai Mtawarira and Coenie Oosthuizen while the Stormers have the options of Wilco Louw or Frans malherbe at tighthead and Ali Vermaak at loosehead. 

    Malherbe started this past weekend's 19-17 win against the Lions at Newlands with Louw out injured and will be favoured to do so once again against the Sharks. 

    That could see Malherbe and Oosthuizen, both now fully fit after lengthy injury lay-offs, given the platform to put their hands up for the No 3 Springbok jersey in a match that matters. 

    "We will have to be at our best to counter those boys," Malherbe said of the Sharks front row.

    "Coenie is a respected guy and he has been playing for a long time. We is a very experienced prop. We'll have to do our analysing in the week and if he plays we will have to be up for it.

    "It's going to be a very big battle."

    Kick-off is at 17:15.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Stormers taking both Plan A and B to...
    High-flying Sharks eyeing further...
    Jantjies to answer Lions' call for a...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 01 March 2019
    • Hurricanes v Brumbies, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Highlanders, AAMI Park 10:45
    Saturday, 02 March 2019
    • Chiefs v Sunwolves, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Reds v Crusaders, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Lions v Bulls, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    • Sharks v Stormers, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Blues, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 08 March 2019
    • Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park 10:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby - Week 2

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 2 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     