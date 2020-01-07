NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Ex-Bok loosie closes in on deal at Lions

    2020-01-07 09:23

    Cape Town - Former Springbok loose forward Willem Alberts needs to pass a fitness test before being offered a contract with the Lions.

    SupaRugby, a local rugby page with inside knowledge of the Lions camp, posted on Monday that Alberts was training with the Johannesburg franchise and will be offered a contract for this year's Super Rugby competition if he passes the test.

    In November last year, the Lions confirmed that they were in talks with Alberts about a possible deal.

    The 35-year-old played 43 Tests for the Springboks between 2010 and 2016.

    He was on the Lions' books between 2005 and 2009, before moving to the Sharks where be played until 2015 before moving to French club Stade Francais.

    He played 79 matches for the Parisian outfit but only featured nine times last year.

    Alberts could be the ninth addition to the Lions' Super Rugby squad for 2020.

    Other new signings include prop Jannie du Plessis (Montpellier), loose forward Francke Horn (Western Province), centre Dan Kriel (Stormers), utility back Duncan Matthews (Bulls), flank Roelof Smit (Bulls), flyhalf/fullback Tiaan Swanepoel (West Harbour, Australia), wing Jamba Ulengo (Bulls) and scrumhalf Andre Warner (Bulls).

    The Lions open their 2020 Super Rugby campaign against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on February 1.

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

