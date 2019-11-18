NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Ex-Bok Du Plessis linked with surprise move to Lions

    2019-11-18 06:57

    Cape Town - Veteran prop Jannie du Plessis is reportedly set to sign a deal with the Lions for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

    Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported on Sunday that the 37-year-old was in advanced talks with the Lions about a surprise move to Johannesburg.

    Du Plessis, who played 70 Tests for the Springboks between 2007 and 2015, has been on the books of French club Montpellier since 2015.

    Before that, Du Plessis played 119 Super Rugby games for the Sharks between 2008 and 2015, having started his professional career at the Cheetahs in 2003.

    A medical doctor by trade, Du Plessis was largely expected to retire from rugby after his stay in France but a recent resurgence in form has breathed new life into his playing career.

    Meanwhile, the report added that the Lions were also in talks with Stormers prop Carlu Sadie about a permanent move to Johannesburg.

    The 22-year-old joined the Lions on a loan deal for the 2019 Super Rugby season but was ordered to return to play for Western Province in the Currie Cup.

    The Lions open their 2020 Super Rugby campaign against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on February 1.

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

