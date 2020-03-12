NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Everitt names unchanged Sharks line-up for Stormers derby

    2020-03-12 11:45

    Sharks coach Sean Everitt has named his team for Saturday's mouth-watering South African Super Rugby derby against the Stormers in Durban.

    Everitt has named an unchanged 23-man squad from the one which beat the Jagiares 33-19 at Kings Park last weekend.

    There was squad rotation on Sharks' recent Australasian tour to keep the players fresh, but Everitt was happy to name an unchanged line-up for this weekend's match.

    "I'm very happy with the team's consistency, it's something that we all - players and management - spoke about and were quite open about what we want to achieve as far as that's concerned," the coach said via a press statement.

    "The guys have put it together for six weeks in a row, they need to do it for another two and then we can have a break and go again."

    The Sharks currently top the Super Rugby standings with five wins from six matches.

    Saturday's clash at Kings Park is scheduled for 15:05.

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche

    Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Madosh Tambwe

    Stormers

    TBA

    - The Sharks

