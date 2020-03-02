NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Everitt heaps praise on 'tight' Sharks

    2020-03-02 10:01

    Cape Town - The Sharks returned home on Monday after a hugely successful Super Rugby tour of Australasia, and coach Sean Everitt has heaped praise on his charges. 

    The Durbanites won three of their four matches on tour after beating the Highlanders, Rebels and then Reds this past weekend, and they are now well placed to make a run at the tournament playoffs and topping the South African conference. 

    Saturday's 33-23 win over the Reds in Brisbane was a match that Everitt said was "not pretty", but he is naturally incredibly pleased with what his side has delivered so far in 2020. 

    "I think for a new group we'll take a lot of confidence out of this tour. It was an opportunity for us to grow," he said at the post-match press conference on Saturday. 

    "We've had a lot of changes since last year and the guys have really become tight with one another.

    "We found a way tonight to win. I know it wasn't pretty, but the guys are working for each other and that's what's pleasing to see.

    "Being away from home for four weeks is never an easy task. The fourth week is always a challenge because you wonder if the players have got one foot on the plane home and the other on the rugby field.

    "The fight that they showed ... I think they can be proud of themselves."

    The Sharks are next in action when they host the Jaguares at Kings Park this Saturday. Kick-off is at 15:05.

    - Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

