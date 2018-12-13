Etzebeth to leave Stormers, joins Toulon

Paris - Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and New Zealand winger Nehe Milner-Skudder will join Toulon, the club's president Mourad Boudjellal announced on Thursday.

Etzebeth, who has 75 Springbok caps, has signed a two-year deal with the Top 14 outfit and 2015 World Cup winner Milner-Skudder will feature for the side for three seasons.

According to Toulon's official website, Etzebeth will join the French club at the end of the Rugby World Cup in Japan next year.

According to French publication, Minute Sports Rugby, the 26-year-old could earn in excess of €1 million (about R17 million) a year at Toulon.

Meanwhile, other internationals in Argentina back-row Facundo Isa and Frenchman Anthony Belleau have extended their contracts until 2022 with the club.

Etzebeth will join fellow South Africans Marcel van der Merwe, Juandré Kruger, Jacques Potgieter and JP Pietersen.