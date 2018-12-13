NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Etzebeth to leave Stormers, joins Toulon

    2018-12-13 22:11

    Paris - Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth and New Zealand winger Nehe Milner-Skudder will join Toulon, the club's president Mourad Boudjellal announced on Thursday.

    Etzebeth, who has 75 Springbok caps, has signed a two-year deal with the Top 14 outfit and 2015 World Cup winner Milner-Skudder will feature for the side for three seasons.

    According to Toulon's official website, Etzebeth will join the French club at the end of the Rugby World Cup in Japan next year.

    According to French publication, Minute Sports Rugby, the 26-year-old could earn in excess of €1 million (about R17 million) a year at Toulon.

    Meanwhile, other internationals in Argentina back-row Facundo Isa and Frenchman Anthony Belleau have extended their contracts until 2022 with the club.

    Etzebeth will join fellow South Africans Marcel van der Merwe, Juandré Kruger, Jacques Potgieter and JP Pietersen.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    PICS: Sharks honour 'Beast' with...
    Reds name new kicking coach
    Promising Stormers prop loaned to...
    Zondagh’s main aim: Getting juniors...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Results

    04 August 2018
    28 July 2018
    21 July 2018
    20 July 2018
    14 July 2018
    13 July 2018
    07 July 2018
    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Lions (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    • Bulls
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2018 Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and Lions in Christchurch. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will win the 2018 Rugby Championships?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     