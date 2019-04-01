Etzebeth, Du Toit on their way home

Cape Town - The Stormers look set to be without key stalwarts in Friday's Super Rugby clash against the Reds in Brisbane.

The Cape franchise is yet to release an official injury report following last Saturday's 24-9 loss to the Blues in Auckland, but Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that lock Eben Etzebeth, flank Pieter-Steph du Toit and centre Dan du Plessis were all on their way home.

Etzebeth is struggling with calf and shoulder injuries, Du Plessis has a knee injury, while Du Toit is coming home because his wife is due to give birth.

Furthermore, the availability of Springbok Wilco Louw is also in doubt, with the tighthead prop to undergo a scan on his ankle in Brisbane.

The report added that Pieter Steph's brother, Johan du Toit, who can play lock and flank, wing Seabelo Senatla and utility forward Ernst van Rhyn were the players called up to fly to Australia.

The defeat to the Blues was the Stormers' third of the season in six games.

They lie ninth of the overall standings and fourth in the South African conference.

Friday's clash in Brisbane is scheduled for 11:00 (SA time).

