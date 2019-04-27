Enterprising Stormers gain revenge over Bulls

Cape Town - The Stormers have defeated the Bulls 24-23 in an enterprising game of Super Rugby at Newlands and in the process gained revenge for their 40-3 defeat in the first week of the tournament.

The home side led 14-9 at half-time thanks to two tries from wings Sergeal Petersen and replacement Seabelo Senatla, both of which were converted by flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis.

The trusty boot of Bulls captain Handre Pollard kept the visitors in contention with the flyhalf landing three penalty kicks.

The visitors came out guns blazing early in the second half and took the lead soon after the restart when Ivan van Zyl scored near the posts for Pollard to convert for a 16-14 lead.

The Stormers regained the lead thanks to a Josh Stander penalty and then extended it through a try for scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies after brilliant work from Dillyn Leyds.

Stander converted for a 24-16 lead to the home side with 20 minutes to play.

The Bulls pushed to try and get back into the contest but only managed a consolation score through Manie Libbock after the hooter.

Next week the Stormers face the Jaguares away while the Bulls are at home to the Waratahs.

Scorers

Stormers



Tries: Sergeal Petersen, Seabelo Senatla, Herschel Jantjies



Conversions: Jean-Luc du Plessis (2), Josh Stander



Penalties: Josh Stander



Bulls

Tries: Ivan van Zyl, Manie Libbok



Conversions: Handre Pollard (2)



Penalties: Handre Pollard (3)



Teams

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Kobus van Dyk, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Ernst van Rhyn, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Joshua Stander, 23 Seabelo Senatla

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Jade Stighling, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Johnny Kotze, 10 Handre Pollard (captain), 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jannes Kirsten, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Paul Schoeman, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw



