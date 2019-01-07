English club targets Jesse Kriel - report

Cape Town - Bulls and Springbok centre Jesse Kriel is reportedly a transfer target of English club Northampton Saints.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Saints are looking for a replacement for Wallabies centre Rob Horne.

The report says that Kriel, Jonathan Joseph and Ryan Crotty are the players on the radar of coach Chris Boyd.

Any move, though, would only happen after the completion of this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

That is set to be a testing period for SA Rugby, with a number of high-profile Springboks understood to be eyeing moves abroad after the tournament.

Just last month Eben Etzebeth was linked to a big-money move to join French giants Toulon at the end of the year.

The news did not go down well with the Western Province Rugby Union, who have since vowed to take the matter further saying that there were irregularities in the negotiations between the club and the player.