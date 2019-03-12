NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Egon Seconds back to referee Lions v Rebels

    2019-03-12 14:44

    Cape Town - South Africa's Egon Seconds will referee Saturday’s Super Rugby clash between the Lions and Melbourne Rebels at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

    Kick-off is at 15:05.

    Seconds, who received widespread criticism for the manner in which he handled the Lions' loss to the Stormers at Newlands last month, will be assisted by compatriots Jaco Peyper and Cwengile Jadezweni, with Willie Vos the television match official (TMO).

    Peyper, meanwhile, will referee Friday's match between the Stormers and Jaguares at Newlands (19:10 kick-off).

    He will be assisted by compatriots Marius van der Westhuizen and Rasta Rasivhenge, with Christie du Preez the TMO.

    The two other South African teams, the Sharks and Bulls, have byes this week.

    Van der Westhuizen and Du Preez were in the news this week for failing to dish out any on-field punishment to Sharks centre Jeremy Ward against the Bulls last Saturday in their roles as referee and TMO, respectively.

    Ward was subsequently banned for five matches for a tip-tackle by SANZAAR's Foul Play Review Committee.

    Super Rugby referees: Round 5

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 4

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 4 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition: ”
